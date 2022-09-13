Revealed! This is the BIG reason why Ranbir Kapoor refused to audition for ‘Star Wars’

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, ‘Brahmastra’. However, Ranbir had refused to audition for the popular ‘Star Wars’ franchise in the past. Ranbir once shared that he was offered the role of the second lead in ‘Star Wars’. However, he turned down the offer. Ranbir revealed that he has a fear of auditioning. According to him, it is more fear of not having that much faith in his talent.

Elaborating further, Ranbir added he chose to make his own ‘Star Wars’ with Ayan Mukerji. According to him, Ayan is no less than a JJ Abrams or a George Lucas. Now, years later, Ranbir does have his own superhero movie, ‘Brahmastra’.

The fantasy drama also starred his wife Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It also featured actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film which hit the theatres on September 9, has been doing some record-breaking business at the box office.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, Ranbir has also been roped in for Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor.

Credit: ETimes