Revealed! This is the BIG reason why Ranbir Kapoor refused to audition for ‘Star Wars’

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he was offered the role of the second lead in ‘Star Wars’, however, he turned down the offer because he has a fear of auditioning and according to him, it is more fear of not having that much faith in his talent

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 18:44
movie_image: 
Revealed! This is the BIG reason why Ranbir Kapoor refused to audition for ‘Star Wars’

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, ‘Brahmastra’. However, Ranbir had refused to audition for the popular ‘Star Wars’ franchise in the past. Ranbir once shared that he was offered the role of the second lead in ‘Star Wars’. However, he turned down the offer. Ranbir revealed that he has a fear of auditioning. According to him, it is more fear of not having that much faith in his talent.

Also Read: Oops! Netizens call Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend Aadar Jain ‘Sasta Ranbir Kapoor’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Elaborating further, Ranbir added he chose to make his own ‘Star Wars’ with Ayan Mukerji. According to him, Ayan is no less than a JJ Abrams or a George Lucas. Now, years later, Ranbir does have his own superhero movie, ‘Brahmastra’.

The fantasy drama also starred his wife Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It also featured actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film which hit the theatres on September 9, has been doing some record-breaking business at the box office.

Also Read: Amazing! Bollywood’s loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to share screen space together post Brahmastra? Here is what we know

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, Ranbir has also been roped in for Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor.

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Ranbir Kapoor Star Wars Brahmastra Animal Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukerji Karan Johar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 18:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shweta Tiwari: A Doting Mother
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari shattered many stereotypes, as a working mother and a professional actress. Despite the...
Udti Ka Naam Rajjo – Oh No! Arjun Tensed About Rajjo’s Condition
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is coming up with some interesting storylines with exciting twists and turns....
Maddam Sir: OMG! Haseena and Santosh get trapped inside kidnapper’s home
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu recently got into a heated argument with a paparazzi at an award show and the video of the same...
Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho: WHAT! Yuvraj to share some SHOCKING news with everybody; Katha gets scared
MUMBAI : Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Imlie – Exciting! Neela and Preeta to Support Imlie?
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ Imlie is all set to have interesting twists and turns in their upcoming track. It is going to see...
Recent Stories
OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi and the reason will leave you in splits
OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video