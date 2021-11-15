REVEALED! Why is she too protective towards her daughter? : Fans TROLL Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved celebrities in the Bollywood industry todày.

She along with her family Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya often make public appearances together and she is often subjected to unnecessary trolling over her parenting skills. Even though she has made it very clear in several interviews that being a mother, she is quite protective about Aaradhya and does not want her daughter to be hurt, trolls keep questioning her about why she is so over-protective about her daughter.

Also Read: HAPPY BIRTHDAY Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! 8 times the actress proved that she was not just a pretty face in Bollywood

Something similar happened today as well, when Aishwarya was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan and trolls have the same question to ask- Why is she too protective towards her daughter?

A netizen wrote, "Why she holding her like this is she going to run away?"

Another netizen wrote, "Why She behave like this ... according me over protecting nature is not good ... her daughter is a grown up gal now ...and no one is going to attack her child."

"I guess Ash should have not exposed her daughter as a baby to the media. Now she is afraid and hold on to her like she holds her handbag," wrote another netizen while reacting to Aishwarya's latest airport pictures.

While speaking to a media portal, Aishwarya had said, "Aaradhya has seen it (the limelight) since birth and I would like to think she is used to it. At one point when we were walking, she was in a great mood, even as people clicked pictures. She was laughing and saying something funny. But when Aaradhya saw these people (photographers) coming, she just wanted to stop in her tracks and squatted on the floor. I knew it was time for me to pick her up. I just wanted everyone to be safe, including my child. It is just a protective instinct, I keep her close."

Keep reading this space for more information.

Also Read: Shocking! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are not in talking terms?

Credit: Filmibeat