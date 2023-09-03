From Richa Chadha to Mahima Chaudhary; these celebrities recall their last meet with Satish Kaushik

He was close friends with veteran actor Anupam Kher and have even worked together in multiple films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among many others. Neena Gupta too shared a video offering condolences to his family.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 13:17
movie_image: 
Satish

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story. Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away and is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audiences.

Also read:  Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passes away: the late actor’s body is taken for postmortem

The country woke up this morning, with the heartbreaking news that veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who has given us films like Tere Naam, is no more. 

The entire entertainment industry, his friends, colleagues, people who have adored his work came out in support of his family and recalled their time with him.

He was close friends with veteran actor Anupam Kher and have even worked together in multiple films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among many others. 

Neena Gupta too shared a video offering condolences to his family and recalling college days from Delhi. She even mentioned the nicknames they had allotted each other.

As per reports, Satish was at Javed Akhtar’s place for Holi and met many celebrities too and they had a fun time. Now, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhary recall their last moments with the late actor.

He captioned the post as, “Rest in peace Satish uncle. 

I still can’t believe that you’re no longer with us.
Just 2 days ago we were celebrating holi at Janki Kutir and having a laugh.
And that’s how I will always remember you.. as a man who filled the lives of all he met with positivity and laughter.
I always walked away from our conversations feeling good about life because that’s what spending time with a good person does. It uplifts the soul.
You had that effect on all who knew you and you will be terribly terribly missed.

Deepest condolences to the family. ”

Richa Chadha shared a story remembering her meet with the actor and Ali Fazal too remembered how they met recently and enjoyed their time:

Mahima Chaudhary was also seen with Javed Akhtar and Satish Kaushik and penned down a heartfelt note.

Also read: These were the last words of Satish Kaushik before he died

Anupam Kher Satish Kaushik. Entertainment news death TellyChakkar movies actor director Latest Update Delhi Holi death heart attack Govinda Bollywood Vasant
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 13:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
High Drama! Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama together, Vanraj feels sad
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing in exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Sexy! Check out these hottest looks of Karishma Tanna
MUMBAI :Karishma Tanna is an actress, model and anchor who predominantly works in Hindi films and television shows. She...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dheeraj Dhoopar to enter the show as Sai’s new lover? Read on to know the truth…
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Stunning! Check out these glamorous looks of Divya Agarwal
MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is an actress, model and dancer known for participating in several reality shows. She is the...
Recent Stories
satish
Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passed away: His body to arrive in the afternoon, cremation to take place at 5 pm

Latest Video

Related Stories
satish
Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passed away: His body to arrive in the afternoon, cremation to take place at 5 pm
Deepika Padukone
Here's when Deepika Padukone will be leaving for the Oscars!
Saiee M Manjrekar
Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in an untitled project
Kaushikan
‘He would call me Nancy while I called him Kaushikan’, says Neena Gupta as she recalls her time with the late actor; extends support to his wife and daughter
Satish Kaushik Passed Away
These were the last words of Satish Kaushik before he died
Anupam Kher and late actor Satish Kaushik
Anupam Kher and late actor Satish Kaushik were close friends; check out some of the films they did together