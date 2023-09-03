From Richa Chadha to Mahima Chaudhary; these celebrities recall their last meet with Satish Kaushik

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story. Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away and is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audiences.

The country woke up this morning, with the heartbreaking news that veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who has given us films like Tere Naam, is no more.

The entire entertainment industry, his friends, colleagues, people who have adored his work came out in support of his family and recalled their time with him.

He was close friends with veteran actor Anupam Kher and have even worked together in multiple films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among many others.

Neena Gupta too shared a video offering condolences to his family and recalling college days from Delhi. She even mentioned the nicknames they had allotted each other.

As per reports, Satish was at Javed Akhtar’s place for Holi and met many celebrities too and they had a fun time. Now, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhary recall their last moments with the late actor.

He captioned the post as, “Rest in peace Satish uncle.

I still can’t believe that you’re no longer with us.

Just 2 days ago we were celebrating holi at Janki Kutir and having a laugh.

And that’s how I will always remember you.. as a man who filled the lives of all he met with positivity and laughter.

I always walked away from our conversations feeling good about life because that’s what spending time with a good person does. It uplifts the soul.

You had that effect on all who knew you and you will be terribly terribly missed.

Deepest condolences to the family. ”

Richa Chadha shared a story remembering her meet with the actor and Ali Fazal too remembered how they met recently and enjoyed their time:

Mahima Chaudhary was also seen with Javed Akhtar and Satish Kaushik and penned down a heartfelt note.

