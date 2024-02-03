Rihanna engages with paparazzi after Anant-Radhika pre-wedding performance; Says ‘I love India’

Rihanna's performance was one of the main attractions of their first pre-wedding celebration. The internationally famous singer was seen interacting with the paparazzi at the airport before heading back to her house after setting the stage on fire.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 10:06
movie_image: 
Rihanna

MUMBAI: In Gujarat's Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially began their pre-wedding celebrations on Friday, March 1. Rihanna's performance was one of the main attractions of their first pre-wedding celebration. The internationally famous singer was seen interacting with the paparazzi at the airport before heading back to her house after setting the stage on fire.

(Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates among attendees - view guest list)

Social media users shared a video of paparazzi applauding Rihanna when she arrived at the Jamnagar airport. The singer said, "Thank you," and they said, "Welcome to India." In the conversation, Rihanna declared to the photographers, "I love India," and that she hoped to return someday.

Another video featured the Diamonds singer posing with the paparazzi. Rihanna was also seen hugging and bidding adieu to the security personnel in another viral clip.

Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and Rani Mukerji are also in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebration. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are soon to become parents, are also present at the festivities. Along with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is also present at the extravagant celebration.

Day 1 of the March 1-3 pre-wedding celebration was titled An Evening in Everland, and the attire required was described as an "elegant cocktail." Day 2 of A Walk on the Wildside is coming up, and "jungle fever" is the advised attire. There will be two events on the last day as well. The first one, Tusker Trails, advises "casual chic" attire because visitors are anticipated to delve further into Jamnagar's verdant atmosphere. Hastakshar, the last party, demands an elegant evening dressed in traditional Indian attire.

(Also read: Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Reliance Industries Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood movies Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion OTT Digital News TV News TV actresses fashion lifestyle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 10:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shraddha Kapoor introduced Aditya Roy Kapur to her alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Mumbai airport
MUMBAI: The A-list celebrities of Bollywood were spotted taking flights to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika...
Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo: Sharks express SKEPTICISM towards hair extension company products despite impressive sales figures
MUMBAI: With its thrilling episodes in which contestants propose concepts in hopes of receiving investment, Shark Tank...
Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks help from PM Narendra Modi after friend's tragic MURDER in the US
MUMBAI: On Friday, March 1, TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed her followers...
Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!
MUMBAI: In Gujarat's Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially began their pre-wedding celebrations on...
Surbhi Chandna FLAUNTS her diamond ring during the Sufi night celebration at the wedding; Check out the photo here!
MUMBAI: Our favorite Surbhi Chandna is getting married tomorrow, so it's hard to remain calm. The well-known TV actress...
Rihanna engages with paparazzi after Anant-Radhika pre-wedding performance; Says ‘I love India’
MUMBAI: In Gujarat's Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially began their pre-wedding celebrations on...
Recent Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor introduced Aditya Roy Kapur to her alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Mumbai airport
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor introduced Aditya Roy Kapur to her alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Mumbai airport
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!
Rihanna
Rihanna's hilarious reaction to the viral video of her luggage at Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's wedding
Dharmendra
Veteran actor Dharmendra reveals his fractured ankle, leaves netizens worried
Anant
Trending News Today: From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding guest list to Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba teaser-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Tusshar
A busy year for Tusshar Kapoor: three releases, and reuniting with his Kya Kool Hain Hum director Sangeeth Sivan