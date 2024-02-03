Rihanna engages with paparazzi after Anant-Radhika pre-wedding performance; Says ‘I love India’

MUMBAI: In Gujarat's Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially began their pre-wedding celebrations on Friday, March 1. Rihanna's performance was one of the main attractions of their first pre-wedding celebration. The internationally famous singer was seen interacting with the paparazzi at the airport before heading back to her house after setting the stage on fire.

Social media users shared a video of paparazzi applauding Rihanna when she arrived at the Jamnagar airport. The singer said, "Thank you," and they said, "Welcome to India." In the conversation, Rihanna declared to the photographers, "I love India," and that she hoped to return someday.

Another video featured the Diamonds singer posing with the paparazzi. Rihanna was also seen hugging and bidding adieu to the security personnel in another viral clip.

Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and Rani Mukerji are also in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebration. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are soon to become parents, are also present at the festivities. Along with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is also present at the extravagant celebration.

Day 1 of the March 1-3 pre-wedding celebration was titled An Evening in Everland, and the attire required was described as an "elegant cocktail." Day 2 of A Walk on the Wildside is coming up, and "jungle fever" is the advised attire. There will be two events on the last day as well. The first one, Tusker Trails, advises "casual chic" attire because visitors are anticipated to delve further into Jamnagar's verdant atmosphere. Hastakshar, the last party, demands an elegant evening dressed in traditional Indian attire.

