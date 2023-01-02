From Rihanna to Katy Perry, Hollywood stars who wore Indian Designers

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen many Indian celebrities wearing some great designer dresses and grabbing the attention of the fans. Fans always look forward to seeing some amazing outfits of these celebrities.

Well having said that, not just Bollywood names, but did you know that there are many Hollywood names who have also tried and loved Indian designer dresses.

So today, let us take a look at the list of some Hollywood stars who were spotted wearing Indian designers.

Beyonce Knowles

Hollywood singer Beyonce Knowles was seen wearing Indian designer clothes on more than one occasion, but the most viral one was when she was spotted wearing an outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that she wore at the Ambani wedding in 2018.

Paris Hilton

It is always a treat to watch Hollywood personality Paris Hilton. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her looks over time. She was once seen wearing a really pretty baby-pink floor length gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock at the amFar (The American Foundation for AIDS Research) Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes, in 2013.

Jennifer Lopez

Over time, actress Jennifer Lopez has been grabbing the fans' attention with her songs and movies. She had once grabbed everyone’s attention when she wore an iconic bodysuit by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her ‘Chime for Change: The Sound of Change’ Live Concert in London in 2013.

Tan France

Actor Tan France was seen making head turns by wearing an outfit by an Indian designer. Tan France supported Indian designers by wearing this stunning Tarun Tahiliani sherwani at the 71st Primetime Emmy Award.

Jennifer Aniston

American actress Jennifer Aniston was grabbing people’s attention as she wore a Manish Malhotra outfit at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie 'Murder Mystery 2'.

Rihanna

American singer Rihanna has been winning the hearts of fans globally. She wore a stunning black bodysuit with embellishments from Manish Arora’s Spring 2010 collection.

Well, these were some of the Hollywood names who have worn an Indian designer outfit at one point and made head turns. What are your views on this? Which outfit was your favourite? Do let us know in the comments section below.

