RIP! Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note on the sudden demise of his hairdresserr

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actors of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar often takes to his Instagram handle to share updates about it. He recently celebrated his birthday and social media was filled with wishes for him. But today, the Sooryavanshi actor shared the heartbreaking news on his social media about the demise of his hairdresser.

Sharing a picture of him and his hairdresser from the sets of one of his movies, the actor mourned the loss with an emotional note. In the picture, we can see Akshay standing in black attire while his hairdresser is doing his hair.

Sharing this picture, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano Om shanti!.”

Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan will star next in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 October 2022. He also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. The actor also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake alongside Radhika Madan.

Credit: Pinkvilla