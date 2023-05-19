RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away

MUMBAI: We have got the sad news that actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana has passed away. He was an astrologer and was famously known as Pandit P Khurrana.

While it is not yet exactly known the cause of his demise, reportedly, he was suffering from heart problems and was admitted to a hospital. An official statement from the Khurrana family read, "Our Dear father, P. Khurrana (Virendra Khurrana) the pillar of our life and the heartbeat of our family has left us for the heavenly abode. Cremation will be held today Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Manimajra Cremation ground.”

Apart from Ayushmann, Pandit P Khurrana was also the father of Aparshakti Khurana who is also an actor. As Pandit P Khurrana was an astrologer, he was the one who had suggested that Ayushmann should use double ‘n’ and double ‘r’ in his name.

TellyChakkar prays that the soul of Pandit P Khurrana rests in peace.

