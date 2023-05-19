RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away

We have got the sad news that actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana has passed away. He was an astrologer and was famously known as Pandit P Khurrana.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 15:25
movie_image: 
Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: We have got the sad news that actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana has passed away. He was an astrologer and was famously known as Pandit P Khurrana.

While it is not yet exactly known the cause of his demise, reportedly, he was suffering from heart problems and was admitted to a hospital. An official statement from the Khurrana family read, "Our Dear father, P. Khurrana (Virendra Khurrana) the pillar of our life and the heartbeat of our family has left us for the heavenly abode. Cremation will be held today Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Manimajra Cremation ground.”

Also Read: Interesting! Ayushmann Khurrana vs Vicky Kaushal at the box office as Dream Girl 2 gets postponed

Apart from Ayushmann, Pandit P Khurrana was also the father of Aparshakti Khurana who is also an actor. As Pandit P Khurrana was an astrologer, he was the one who had suggested that Ayushmann should use double ‘n’ and double ‘r’ in his name.

TellyChakkar prays that the soul of Pandit P Khurrana rests in peace.

Also Read: Ayushmann roped in to galvanise Indian team headed for Special Olympics in Berlin

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ayushmann Khurrana Pandit P Khurrana Aparshakti Khurana Dream Girl 2 An Action Hero Anek Doctor G Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 15:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Misunderstanding! Aarav goes to help a friend, Katha follows
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhinav tries to fulfil Abhir dream, but gets publicly humiliated
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away
MUMBAI: We have got the sad news that actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana has passed away. He was an...
Cannes 2023: Sultry! Mrunal Thakur’s red carpet moment is what fans waited for
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Terrible! Armaan kills Tina, Eisha and Veer seek the murderer!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Cannes 2023: Sultry! Mrunal Thakur’s red carpet moment is what fans waited for
Bhumi Pednekar
‘Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’ : Bhumi Pednekar
1
Must Read! Manushi Chhillar finally speaks about the failure of her debut film Samrat Prithviraj, “It was something which I had no control over”
Janhvi Kapoor
Must Read! If movies were to be made on mermaids, Janhvi Kapoor will be a perfect choice for the role, here's why
Adah Sharma starrer scores big in its second week
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer scores big in its second week
The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan
WOW! Who says actresses can’t be friends, look at The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media banter