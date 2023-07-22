RIP! Charlie Chaplin’s daughter and actress Josephine Chaplin dies in Paris at 74

As per reports, Charlie’s daughter Josephine died in Paris on July 13th, her family announced. Josephine was born on 28th March 1949 and was one of eight children born to comedian Charlie Chaplin and his wife Oona O’Neill.
Charlie Chaplin

MUMBAI: Charlie Chaplin was a man who needs no introduction. He has entertained the audiences over many decades and left a legacy for his children. His comic timing and unique style of comedy was iconic which is still unmatched to this day and age. Sadly he passed away on 25th December 1977.

As per reports, Charlie’s daughter Josephine died in Paris on July 13th, her family announced. Josephine was born on 28th March 1949 and was one of eight children born to comedian Charlie Chaplin and his wife Oona O’Neill. She made her acting debut in her father’s film Limelight in 1952 at the age of 3 years. 

As per reports, Josephine is survived by her three sons Charlie, Arthur, and Julien Ronet; as well as her siblings Michael, Geraldine, Jane, Victoria, Annette, Eugene, and Christopher. 

Josephine was part of many films that included Pier Paolo Pasolini’s award-winning film The Canterbury Tales and Richard Balducci’s L’odeur des fauves. In the same year, she also appeared in Menahem Golan’s 1972 drama Escape to the Sun starring  Laurence Harvey.

We pray that her Soul rests in Peace.

