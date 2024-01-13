RIP! Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92 in Pune

The renowned singer who represented the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani classical music, had been honored with all the three Padma awards by the Indian government.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 20:00
movie_image: 
Prabha Atre

MUMBAI : Well known classical singer Prabha Atre has sadly passed away. She suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 92 years old as per sources close to her. The renowned singer who represented the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani classical music, had been honored with all the three Padma awards by the Indian government.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!

A source close to Atre informed, “Atre suffered a cardiac arrest during her sleep at her residence. She was rushed to a private hospital in the Kothrud area of the city, where she was declared dead at 5.30 am,” The source added that many of Atre’s relatives lived abroad and after they all arrive her last rites will be performed.

In January 2022, Atre was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, later she was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Also Read-Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –FreePressJOurnal 


 

Classical music Prabha Atre cardiac arrest Padma awards Kirana Gharana Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: What! Sreerama Chandra leaves Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason; read to know more
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Utkarsh Wankhede reveals a shocking secret about Vaibhav Gupta that leaves the judges stumped
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Woah! Rohit Shetty on making movies suitable for families to watch together, “I take it as a responsibility.”
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is ready with his next release, Indian Police Force which is a cop action drama and will stream on...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira reminds Armaan about the promise he made to her mother Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Manish finds Akshara and Abhir's picture among Abhira's belongings
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Isha Malviya’s dad warns her against Samarth Jurel tells her to break the relationship; Karan Johar slams her to interfering in Munawar and Ayesha’s matter
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and soon the finale of the show will take place.Isha Malviya is...
Recent Stories
Prabha Atre
RIP! Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92 in Pune
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kareena
Whopping! Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in comfortable yet stylish Rs 1.03 Lakh maxi dress
Rashmika
Vacay Goals! Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna’s pics from her Vietnam tour is cuteness overloaded, check it out
Pari
Exclusive! “My family cried when I was selected for the movie Merry Christmas” child actress Pari Sharma
Urvashi
What! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled for her fashion, netizens are saying 'so awkward'
Ananya
What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened
Basanti
Happy Lohri! Here are 6 Hindi movies that celebrated the festival of Lohri