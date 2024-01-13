RIP! Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92 in Pune

MUMBAI : Well known classical singer Prabha Atre has sadly passed away. She suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 92 years old as per sources close to her. The renowned singer who represented the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani classical music, had been honored with all the three Padma awards by the Indian government.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!

A source close to Atre informed, “Atre suffered a cardiac arrest during her sleep at her residence. She was rushed to a private hospital in the Kothrud area of the city, where she was declared dead at 5.30 am,” The source added that many of Atre’s relatives lived abroad and after they all arrive her last rites will be performed.

In January 2022, Atre was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, later she was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Also Read-Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –FreePressJOurnal



