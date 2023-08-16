RIP! Game Of Thrones actor Darren Kent aka Goatherd passes away at 36

MUMBAI: Talented actor Dareen Kent who was best known for his role as Goatherd in the HBO series Game Of Thrones passed away on 11th August. His talent agency confirmed the news of his passing by releasing the statement, “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend [were] by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

Darren, who came into the limelight for his role in Game Of Thrones, has also been part of various other well known projects like Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, Blood Drive, The Frankenstein Chronicles, etc. The talented young actor was going through many health complications like Arthritis and osteoporosis. He was even diagnosed with a rare skin disease in the early years of his acting career.

Darren had a promising career ahead of him which was cut short by his untimely demise. The actor also played a prominent role in Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth’s Snowhite And The Huntmen.

We Pray the actor’s Soul Rests In Peace

