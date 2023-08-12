R.I.P. Junior Mehmood’s funeral updates: These are the celebs that attended the funeral of the veteran actor

MUMBAI : Junior Mehmood, a seasoned actor, passed away early on Friday, December 8. The 67-year-old actor gained popularity for his parts in movies such as Caravan, was battling cancer. It's said that on Thursday night, his condition got worse. His health worsened, and he was sent to the Tata Memorial Hospital in the Parel district of Mumbai. Despite being placed on oxygen support, he was unable to live. Only a few days had passed since Johnny Lever disclosed that Jr. Mehmood had received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Also read - Sad! Actress Sudha Chandran mourns the death of one of the finest actors Junior Mehmood

The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Salam Kazi. Additionally, he disclosed that the funeral will be at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery on Friday afternoon where Junior Mehmood's mother's grave is.

Junior Mehmood, whose real name is Naeem Sayyed began his acting career as a child artist. Comedian Mehmood took him under his wings after they worked together in the 1968 film Suhaag Raat.

Now, the funeral of the late veteran actor has begun and there are many actors who are marking their presence to pay their respect to the actor and provide support to his family.

Here we show you some videos from the funeral of Junior Mehmood. Take a look at the videos below:

As we can see that there are many celebrities who are coming to attend the funeral and they are also expressing their grief. We can see how Johnny Lever and her kids entered the funeral. We also witnessed Sudesh Bhosale marking his presence in the funeral.

Also read - RIP! Veteran actor Junior Mehmood died at 67 after battling with stage 4 cancer

TellyChakkar offers heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.