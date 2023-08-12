Sad! Actress Sudha Chandran mourns the death of one of the finest actors Junior Mehmood

Junior Mehmood passed away early this morning aftera long battle with Stomach cancer and now Sudha Chandran mourns the death of this veteran actor
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 10:45
Sudha Chandran

MUMBAI: Today morning the  movie industry woke up to the sad news of Junior Mehmood passing away.

Veteran actor Naeem Sayyed, aka Junior Mehmood, passed away in Mumbai on Friday after a battle with stomach cancer. He died at his home in Khar, Mumbai. He was 67.

Naeem was given the screen name Junior Mehmood by late comedy icon Mehmood after they shared screen space in the 1968 movie Suhaag Raat. 

He was part of movies like Naunihal, Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Suhaag Raat, Brahmachari, Kati Patang, Hare Raama Hare Krishna, Geet Gaata Chal, Imaandaar, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Aaj Ka Arjun, Gurudev, Chhote Sarkar and Judaai.

The actor is survived by his wife Lata and two sons.

The actor was very unwell for quite a few days and we did see how legendary comedian Johnny Lever has visited him where he has shared the desire to meet his favorite actor Jeetendra.

In a day’s times Jeetendra went and met him and told him that he will get well soon.

RIP! Veteran actor Junior Mehmood died at 67 after battling with stage 4 cancer

But unfortunately, the actor passed away today morning and his last rites will take place today.

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran took to social media and mourned the loss of the actor and she mentioned what a fine actor he was.

She shared a photo of the actor and captioned it saying “Shattered this morning very sad news you will be missed bhai but I know u must b in a better place now”

Well, there is no doubt that this is a big loss to the movies as the actor has left a huge body of work behind.

R.I.P! TellyChakkar offers heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Must Read! How Naeem Sayyed, got his name Junior Mehmood: "You don't worry about this boy, I will take care of him"

Johnny Lever Naeem Sayyed veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar Junior Mehmood Salaam Qazi Brahmachari Mera Naam Joker Parvarish and Do Aur Do Paanch movie news Sudha Chandran TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 10:45

