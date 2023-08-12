RIP! Veteran actor Junior Mehmood died at 67 after battling with stage 4 cancer

It's said that on Thursday night, his condition got worse. His health worsened, and he was sent to the Tata Memorial Hospital in the Parel district of Mumbai. Despite being placed on oxygen support, he was unable to live. Only a few days had passed since Johnny Lever disclosed that Jr. Mehmood had received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 10:22
movie_image: 
Junior Mehmood

MUMBAI: Junior Mehmood, a seasoned actor, passed away early on Friday, December 8. The 67-year-old actor gained popularity for his parts in movies such as Caravan, was battling cancer. It's said that on Thursday night, his condition got worse. His health worsened, and he was sent to the Tata Memorial Hospital in the Parel district of Mumbai. Despite being placed on oxygen support, he was unable to live. Only a few days had passed since Johnny Lever disclosed that Jr. Mehmood had received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

(Also read: Sad! Johnny Lever pays a visit to ailing actor/filmmaker Junior Mehmood who is suffering from Stomach Cancer, watch viral video)

The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Salam Kazi. Additionally, he disclosed that the funeral will be at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery on Friday afternoon. Junior Mehmood's mother's grave is where he will be buried.

Salam said earlier this month, “He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he had also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

After learning of Jr. Mehmood's cancer fight earlier this month, several Bollywood celebrities visited him. Jeetender was the most recent celebrity to visit him. In an interview, the actor stated, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognize me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart.”

Originally known as Naeem Sayyed, Junior Mehmood rose to fame as a child artist. He became well-known for his Mehmood Ali impersonation. Owing to his flawless mimicry, he was given the nickname Junior Mehmood and became recognized by that name.

(Also read: What! Johnny Lever reveals the reason behind Cirkus failing to make a mark, says “There could have been some mistakes…”)

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Johnny Lever veteran actor Junior Mehmood Salaam Qazi Brahmachari Mera Naam Joker Parvarishand Do Aur Do Paanch Movie News Comedy superstar Bachpan Geet Gaata Chal Master Raju Raju Shrestha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 10:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sanjay Nath roped in for SonyLiv series starring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Omg! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies becomes one of lowest rated movie on IMDB ever
MUMBAI: Movie The Archies that has Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in the lead has been grabbing the...
Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day
MUMBAI: Movie Fighter has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the movie...
Too hot to handle! Have a look at the times actress Kangna Sharma raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Kangna Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing...
Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens addresses her as Cheap
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks and fashion, actres Disha Patani has...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama gives a stern warning to Malti Devi ans Barkha
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television and these days the track is quite interesting.Anupamaa is...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor
Omg! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies becomes one of lowest rated movie on IMDB ever
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor
Omg! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies becomes one of lowest rated movie on IMDB ever
Siddharth Anand
Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day
Kangna Sharma
Too hot to handle! Have a look at the times actress Kangna Sharma raised temperature with her hotness
Disha Patani
Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens addresses her as Cheap
Vicky
Wow! Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will be releasing on this OTT platform very soon
Dharmendra
Wow! On the occasion of veteran star Dharmendra's birthday, let's take a look at the lesser known facts about him