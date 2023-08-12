RIP! Veteran actor Junior Mehmood died at 67 after battling with stage 4 cancer

MUMBAI: Junior Mehmood, a seasoned actor, passed away early on Friday, December 8. The 67-year-old actor gained popularity for his parts in movies such as Caravan, was battling cancer. It's said that on Thursday night, his condition got worse. His health worsened, and he was sent to the Tata Memorial Hospital in the Parel district of Mumbai. Despite being placed on oxygen support, he was unable to live. Only a few days had passed since Johnny Lever disclosed that Jr. Mehmood had received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Salam Kazi. Additionally, he disclosed that the funeral will be at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery on Friday afternoon. Junior Mehmood's mother's grave is where he will be buried.

Salam said earlier this month, “He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he had also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

After learning of Jr. Mehmood's cancer fight earlier this month, several Bollywood celebrities visited him. Jeetender was the most recent celebrity to visit him. In an interview, the actor stated, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognize me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart.”

Originally known as Naeem Sayyed, Junior Mehmood rose to fame as a child artist. He became well-known for his Mehmood Ali impersonation. Owing to his flawless mimicry, he was given the nickname Junior Mehmood and became recognized by that name.

