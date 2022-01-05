R.I.P! South Korean actress Kim Mi Soo passes away at 31

MUMBAI: Here’s a sad and shocking piece of news for the fans of South Korean actress Kim Mi Soo.

The actress, known for her performance in Snowdrop, passed away on January 5 at the age of 31. Her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news with a statement and revealed that her last rites will take place at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service. The statement also requested people to refrain from paying heap to any rumours and speculation about her death.

The statement issued by Landscape Entertainment about the actor’s tragic demise read, “This is actress Kim Mi Soo’s agency Landscape Entertainment. We are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news. We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

The late actor is known for k-dramas such as Hi Bye Mama, The School Nurse Files, and Yumi’s Cells, among others.

May her soul rest in peace!

CREDIT: REPUBLICWORLD