RIP! Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghosal passes away in Kolkata at 77

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 12:11
Anup Ghosal

MUMBAI: Well known singer Anup Ghosal who was known for his song ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi’ from the 1983 Urmila Matondkar starrer Masoom has sadly passed away in Kolkata. The singer was 77 years old. He also lent his voice t several of Satyajit Ray’s musicals. 

Anup’s family confirmed that he died on Friday. The singer was being hospitalized for several days due to age related issues and ultimately passed away due to multiple organ failure at 1:40PM on friday. He is survived by his two daughters. 

West Bengal CM, Mamta Banerjee expressed her condolences for the singer and said, “I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages.”

Anup showed his talent and versatility in songs of Kaji Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore and modern Bengali songs. He also did playback singing for many films like Fuleswari, Marjina Abdalla and Chhadmabeshi. However, the Hindi song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi in Gulzar’s directorial Masoom got him immense recognition across the country.

Apart from Bengali and Hindi films, Anup also sang in movies of several other Indian languages such as Assamese and Bhojpuri.

We offer our deepest condolences to the singer’s family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 12:11

