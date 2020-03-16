RIP! Veteran Bengali actor Pradip Mukherjee passes away due to lung infection

Veteran Bengali actor Pradip Mukherjee who was popular for his films like Jana Aranya, Kahaani 2, died in Kolkata at the age of 76 due to lung infection

RIP! Veteran Bengali actor Pradip Mukherjee passes away due to lung infection

MUMBAI : Veteran Bengali actor Pradip Mukherjee, who became legendary after his iconic role of Somnath in Satyajit Ray's 'Jana Aranya', died in a hospital in Kolkata on Monday. He was 76. Mukherjee was hospitalised on August 22 following a lung infection. His condition started deteriorating from Sunday and he had to be given ventilator support.

He tested positive for Covid-19 twice in the last two years.

He also received critics' accolades for his role of Dr Maiti in the Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal starrer, 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'. Besides acting, Mukherjee was also a practicing tax consultant. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He had been attracted to acting since his college days.

Mukherjee was born on August 11, 1946 and after graduating from City College in Kolkata, he also received a degree in law.

Besides taking drama lessons, he was actively associated with a number of theatre academies. He started his acting career on stage, where he was noticed by Satyajit Ray, who featured him as Somnath in his iconic movie 'Jana Aranya'.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

