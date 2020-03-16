RIP! Veteran Bengali artist Ananya Chatterjee dies due to lung infection

Ananya Chattarjee who is known for her performance in Poroborti Sambad Dupur Dutor Pore, Sona Roder Gaan breathed her last on Friday

MUMBAI: Senior Bengali artist Ananya Chatterjee passed away on Friday. According to reports, she was suffering from a lung infection and was admitted to a hospital where she breathed her last today (August 26). Her son Debanjan is also an actor, who is best known for essaying Swami Vivekananda in ‘Jagat Janani Maa Sarada’.

The sudden demise of the noted artist has left the entire industry as well as her numerous admirers deeply shocked. Actors Srilekha Mitra, Joyjit Banerjee, Soumili Ghosh Biswas, singer Jojo and many others have expressed their deepest condolences.

Ananya, who has been a part of the Bengali entertainment industry, was seen playing a prominent role in ‘Sona Roder Gaan’, starring Payel De, Rishi Kaushik in the lead roles. The noted actress had attended shooting last week as well. Latest reports reveal that she suddenly fell ill last week and had to be admitted to the hospital. Ananya’s condition deteriorated last night and she breathed her last today morning.

Her sudden demise has left all her co-artists deeply saddened. They are taken aback by the shocking news.

The veteran actress has played prominent roles in telefilms, movies and daily soaps. She was also active in theatre. ‘Poroborti Sambad Dupur Dutor Pore’, a telefilm featuring Ananya in a prominent role was highly appreciated by the viewers and critics. It received awards as well.

