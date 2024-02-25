Rishi Kapoor: Wow! The superstar who ruled hearts from a young age

Rishi Kapoor, the son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, made a blockbuster debut with 'Bobby' at the age of 20, reviving his father's career and becoming India's youngest superstar.
MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor, born in 1952, was destined for greatness in the film industry. As a child, he won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in his father Raj Kapoor's film 'Mera Naam Joker'. However, it was as an adult that Rishi truly made his mark on the silver screen.

In 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in 'Bobby', a film directed by his father and starring Dimple Kapadia. The movie was a massive hit, breaking box office records and catapulting Rishi to stardom. It was later revealed that 'Bobby' was made to pay off the debts of 'Mera Naam Joker', showcasing Raj Kapoor's dedication to his craft and his son's career.

'Bobby' not only launched Rishi Kapoor as a superstar in India but also became a sensation overseas, particularly in the Soviet Union, where it drew millions of viewers and established Rishi as a heartthrob among Soviet audiences.

The success of 'Bobby' not only propelled Rishi Kapoor to stardom but also revived his father's declining career. The film's popularity and impact on Indian cinema cannot be overstated, as it set new trends and became a cultural phenomenon.

In his personal life, Rishi Kapoor married actress Neetu Singh in 1980, and the couple had two children, including actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Tragically, Rishi Kapoor's life was cut short when he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. Despite undergoing treatment in New York City, he succumbed to the disease in 2020, leaving behind a legacy of stellar performances and unforgettable moments on screen.

