Romantic! As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complete 16 years of togetherness, let’s have a look at their love story

MUMBAI: On 20th April 2007, two love birds tied the knot and became husband and wife. We are talking about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Yesterday, they celebrated 16 years of togetherness, and the couple posted a beautiful picture on their respective social media accounts and captioned it as, “Sweet 16.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya have always given their fans couple goals. So, today, let’s have a look at their love story…

They first met for a photoshoot of their film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, their pairing was liked by everyone, and in their personal life, the two became friends. Later, they starred in a film titled Kuch Naa Kaho and at that time too they were just good friends.

But, reportedly, the love blossomed between them during the shooting of Umrao Jaan and later they were also seen together in Dhoom 2. Well, sharing how he proposed to her for marriage, Abhishek on Oprah Winfrey’s show had said, “I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with (Aishwarya), married? So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.”

So, on 20th April 2007, the couple tied the knot and Aishwarya became the Bachchan Bahu. After four years of their marriage, Abhishek and Aishwarya were blessed with a baby girl, Aaradhya.

Well, let’s hope that AbhiAsh always keep on giving their fans a lot of couple goals.

