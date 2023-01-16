RRR once again wins awards, this time at the Critics’ Choice Awards; wins Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards

Post winning an award at the Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli’s RRR now receives 2 more awards at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 11:15
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR has been having a lot of buzz these days, especially as they recently won one of the most acclaimed awards in the world, the Golden Globe award. He has been getting all the love and attention since. Recently, his magnum opus period action drama film received 2 more awards at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer received the awards for Best Foreign Language Film, and the Best Song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

The Critics Choice Award tweeted saying, “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie- winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards.”

 


 
Also Read : Hollywood producer Jason Blum says 'RRR' will win Oscar for best film

 

Later, the RRR team took to their Twitter handle and posted a video that was captioned, “Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!”

 


 
The composer of 'Naatu Naatu', MM Keeravis can be heard in the video saying, “Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my choreographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and of course my director.”

 

Keeravani's song also recently received the Best Music/Score award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA).

RRR’s official Instagram page shared the update and said, “Congratulations to our Music Director #MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @lafilmcritics.”

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : 'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'

Credits : ETimes
    

 

RRR Naatu Naatu Golden Globes Golden Globes 2023 80th Golden Globes MM Keeravani Oscars academy awards Kaala Bhairava Rahul Sipligunj SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR Movie News TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 11:15

Comments

