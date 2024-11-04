Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?

This time, Aayush will appear in a pure action film. Additionally, Aayush Sharma is currently collaborating with Telugu film producer KK Radhamohan. SKF, the production company owned by Salman Khan, served as the umbrella for Aayush's last two movies.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Aayush

MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma is getting ready for Ruslaam, his upcoming film. Its release is in roughly twenty days. In February, Ruslaan's pre-teaser was released. This time, Aayush will appear in a pure action film. Additionally, Aayush Sharma is currently collaborating with Telugu film producer KK Radhamohan.

Also read: Ruslaan trailer launch event: Aayush Sharma misses Salman at promotions, REVEALS why he needs cameo appearances

SKF, the production company owned by Salman Khan, served as the umbrella for Aayush's last two movies. During the Ruslaan trailer premiere event, the actor talked candidly about being comfortable in his own skin and whether Salman Khan had pampered him.

Aayush Sharma stated at the Ruslaan Trailer Launch event that Radhamohan, the movie's producer, corrected him if someone felt that Salman Khan had spoiled him. He made jokes about how, after standing bare-chested in Azerbaijan at minus six degrees, the pampered brat in him vanished.

Still, Aayush adds, "But honestly, it was neither my intention nor my family’s intention that I’ll only do films with the family," also stressing that he is an actor and hungry to work in good films. He feels it doesn't matter who is producing the film, he would just love to work. Aayush Sharma says that his journey has just begun and that he has no liberty to stay in his comfort zone.

Now that he is acting in a film without Salman's support, Aayush appears to have matured and realized the risks. He came to see that stepping outside of one's comfort zone entails hazards as well as experience. He's prepared to take the stage and demonstrate his acting prowess.

According to Aayush, fate had other ideas for his career, although he was prepared for his first picture. He acknowledges that it took some time for him to get to where he is, and he sincerely thanks Ruslaan's producer for that. He also adds, "I hope there are more films outside SKF and with them as well."

Salman Khan Films and Aayush Sharma worked together on the movies Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth.

Also read: Ruslaan trailer: Aayush Sharma is here to take you on a rollercoaster ride filled with action and thrill

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Bollywood Life

RUSLAAN Aayush Sharma Sushrii Mishraa Jagapathi Babu Vidya Malvade Salman Khan Antim LoveYatri Warina Hussain ruslaan teaser Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?
MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma is getting ready for Ruslaam, his upcoming film. Its release is in roughly twenty days. In...
Shah Rukh Khan's lavish house 'Mannat' originally had another name; SRK bought it for a STAGGERING amount from a Businessman
MUMBAI: The undisputed king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, requires no introduction. After starring in his debut film,...
Rashmika Mandanna expressed concern for co-star Vicky Kaushal's health post injury on Chhaava set; Calls him ‘A gem of a person’
MUMBAI: After winning over viewers with her portrayal in the crime thriller Animal in December of last year, Rashmika...
Celebrities Laud T-Series' 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' Trailer, Sparking Massive Online Buzz - Bhumi, Tapsee, Farah Khan and more
MUMBAI: The anticipation for T-Series' upcoming biopic, 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', has reached...
Do you know Aamir Khan once halted the filming of 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' leaving everyone irked? Tiku Talsania calls him 'Genius'
MUMBAI: The belief that Aamir Khan is Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist is growing stronger with each tale we hear about...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office PREDICTION: Distributors reveal why Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer is first choice this Eid
MUMBAI: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the first choice this Eid. And, Akshay Kumar is thankful to his fans and the global...
Recent Stories
Aayush
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's lavish house 'Mannat' originally had another name; SRK bought it for a STAGGERING amount from a Businessman
Rashmika
Rashmika Mandanna expressed concern for co-star Vicky Kaushal's health post injury on Chhaava set; Calls him ‘A gem of a person’
Srikanth
Celebrities Laud T-Series' 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' Trailer, Sparking Massive Online Buzz - Bhumi, Tapsee, Farah Khan and more
Aamir Khan
Do you know Aamir Khan once halted the filming of 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' leaving everyone irked? Tiku Talsania calls him 'Genius'
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office PREDICTION: Distributors reveal why Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer is first choice this Eid
Pawsome
Bollywood Goes Pawsome for National Pet Day 2024!