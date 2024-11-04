Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?

MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma is getting ready for Ruslaam, his upcoming film. Its release is in roughly twenty days. In February, Ruslaan's pre-teaser was released. This time, Aayush will appear in a pure action film. Additionally, Aayush Sharma is currently collaborating with Telugu film producer KK Radhamohan.

SKF, the production company owned by Salman Khan, served as the umbrella for Aayush's last two movies. During the Ruslaan trailer premiere event, the actor talked candidly about being comfortable in his own skin and whether Salman Khan had pampered him.

Aayush Sharma stated at the Ruslaan Trailer Launch event that Radhamohan, the movie's producer, corrected him if someone felt that Salman Khan had spoiled him. He made jokes about how, after standing bare-chested in Azerbaijan at minus six degrees, the pampered brat in him vanished.

Still, Aayush adds, "But honestly, it was neither my intention nor my family’s intention that I’ll only do films with the family," also stressing that he is an actor and hungry to work in good films. He feels it doesn't matter who is producing the film, he would just love to work. Aayush Sharma says that his journey has just begun and that he has no liberty to stay in his comfort zone.

Now that he is acting in a film without Salman's support, Aayush appears to have matured and realized the risks. He came to see that stepping outside of one's comfort zone entails hazards as well as experience. He's prepared to take the stage and demonstrate his acting prowess.

According to Aayush, fate had other ideas for his career, although he was prepared for his first picture. He acknowledges that it took some time for him to get to where he is, and he sincerely thanks Ruslaan's producer for that. He also adds, "I hope there are more films outside SKF and with them as well."

Salman Khan Films and Aayush Sharma worked together on the movies Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth.

