Sad! Antim actor Aayush Sharma’s grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma dies suffering from a brain stroke

MUMBAI: A piece of heartbreaking news pouring in from Aayush Sharma’s house. Reportedly, former Telecom minister and Congress leader from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma has passed away at the age of 94 in Delhi. He was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital a couple of days back after suffering a brain stroke.

On Monday, several reports suggested Sukh Ram passed away, prompting his grandson Aayush to issue a statement. Although now, after his unfortunate demise no official statement has been made by the actor or his family.

The 95-year-old former politician's health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon, after which the family decided to airlift him to Delhi on Saturday. It was only recently that Aayush Sharma had squashed all the reports of his grandfather’s death and released a note on his Instagram handle to write, “My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and fighting back bravely.”

Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram the first man who made the first mobile phone call in India. During his tenure, on July 31, 1995, India marked a historic milestone by making the first-ever mobile phone call between erstwhile Union Telecom Minister, Sukh Ram, and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. The call was made on Nokia phones, allegedly the Nokia rinGo, on the first mobile telecom network, Modi Telstra.

