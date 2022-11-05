Sad! Antim actor Aayush Sharma’s grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma dies suffering from a brain stroke

Aayush Sharma will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 09:59
movie_image: 
Sad! Antim actor Aayush Sharma’s grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma dies suffering from a brain stroke

MUMBAI: A piece of heartbreaking news pouring in from Aayush Sharma’s house. Reportedly, former Telecom minister and Congress leader from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma has passed away at the age of 94 in Delhi. He was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital a couple of days back after suffering a brain stroke.

Also Read: Wonderful! Aayush Sharma confirms his role in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

On Monday, several reports suggested Sukh Ram passed away, prompting his grandson Aayush to issue a statement. Although now, after his unfortunate demise no official statement has been made by the actor or his family.

The 95-year-old former politician's health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon, after which the family decided to airlift him to Delhi on Saturday. It was only recently that Aayush Sharma had squashed all the reports of his grandfather’s death and released a note on his Instagram handle to write, “My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and fighting back bravely.”

Also Read: Latest Update! Salman Khan’s lookalike arrested in Lucknow, details inside

Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram the first man who made the first mobile phone call in India. During his tenure, on July 31, 1995, India marked a historic milestone by making the first-ever mobile phone call between erstwhile Union Telecom Minister, Sukh Ram, and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. The call was made on Nokia phones, allegedly the Nokia rinGo, on the first mobile telecom network, Modi Telstra. 

Credit: Pinkvilla

Bollywood movies Aayush Sharma Salman Khan Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma demise Antim LoveYatri Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Kwatha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 09:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Helen is all set to return to showbiz with Abhinay Deo directorial, ‘Brown’. While she was last...
Exclusive! Arya actress Sohaila Kapoor to enter Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is one such show that has been constantly wowing the viewers with its...
Controversial! This internet personality criticized for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's diamond choker to the Met Gala
MUMBAI: Met Gala is one of the most popular fundraising galas. Who's who of showbiz attend this occasion, and the 2022...
BREAKING! Alma Hussain to become Samar's new love interest after Nandini's exit in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Interesting! Is Janhvi Kapoor dating someone? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with social activist Orhan Awatramani....
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: OH NO! Radha observes that Mohan has changed a lot
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
Latest Video