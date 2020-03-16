Sad! Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant expressed her feelings for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: Yesterday, the whole nation was in grief because Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the very brutal way.

Hours after his dreadful scene death Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar had issued a statement with regards to the incident on Sunday.

He confessed on the social media that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of the singer.

As per Goldy Brar, Sidhu was responsible for the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu.

The die-hard fans of Sidhu are in big shock as they are not able to digest the death of their favourite singer.

Recently, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant took to her social media to express her grief for the death.

She captioned the video as, “Sad sad sad Rip shocking”

He was also known as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers, openly promoting gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moose Wala had later apologised.

Rip Sidhu, you will be missed!

