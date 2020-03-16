Sad! Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant expressed her feelings for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Mosse was shot dead as he was returning back from his village and now Canada based gangster Goldy Brar is taking responsibility for his murder.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 14:22
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Yesterday, the whole nation was in grief because Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the very brutal way.

Hours after his dreadful scene death Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar had issued a statement with regards to the incident on Sunday.

He confessed on the social media that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of the singer.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Canada based gangster Goldy Brar was involved in killing the singer

As per Goldy Brar, Sidhu was responsible for the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu.

The die-hard fans of Sidhu are in big shock as they are not able to digest the death of their favourite singer.

Recently, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant took to her social media to express her grief for the death.

She captioned the video as, “Sad sad sad Rip shocking”

Have a look at her video!

Also read: RIP: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead after Punjab police withdraws security!

He was also known as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers, openly promoting gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moose Wala had later apologised.

Rip Sidhu, you will be missed!

For more news and updates keep reading the space. 

sidhu moose wala murder case Punjabi singer goldy brargangster Canada investigation TellyChakkar Rakhi Sawant big boss 15 bb15 Punjab film industry Instagram bhagwat mann
