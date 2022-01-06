Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away

Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) was a well-known Bollywood singer who gave us many great and melodious songs. He passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata after reportedly suffering from a heart-attack.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 00:03
movie_image: 
Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away

MUMBAI: The nation was just mourning the talented artist Sidhu Moose wala, who was shot dead in Punjab and now, it loses the legendary singer KK too.

Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) was a well-known Bollywood singer who gave us many great and melodious songs. He passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata after reportedly suffering from a heart-attack.

Also Read: OMG! When Sidhu Moose Wala had said he might die soon

He was performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata and was brought dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute. The singer’s loss will be felt tremendously, not just by the music industry but also his fans who were fond of the music he created.

The singer has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, among other languages. He gave us songs like, Dil Ibaadat, Aankhon Mein teri, Khuda Jaane among many other hits. The loss of such a great artist will be deeply felt. 

Also Read: Shocking! Post Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, AP Dhillon says “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist”

Credits: Times Of India

KK Emraan Hashmi Sad death singer Music artist Kangana Ranaut Pritam Meet Bros Bollywood Anu Malik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 00:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away
MUMBAI: The nation was just mourning the talented artist Sidhu Moose wala, who was shot dead in Punjab and now, it...
Awesome! Munawar Faruqui will be flying to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team in Cape Town as his passport issue gets resolved
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui who very recently celebrated his win in Lock Upp is going to be seen in another reality show...
Interesting! Check out these warrior celebrity moms who had to battle Postpartum Depression
MUMBAI: Motherhood is considered one of the most important aspects of a woman’s life and these celebrity moms have...
Exclusive! Music Director Pritam contracted Covid?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the showbiz.Also read: ...
Eye Pleaser! Jannat Zubair steals the limelight in these fabulous pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
OOH LA LA! Sonarika Bhadoria looks gorgeous in these high-slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away
Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away
Latest Video