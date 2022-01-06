Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away

MUMBAI: The nation was just mourning the talented artist Sidhu Moose wala, who was shot dead in Punjab and now, it loses the legendary singer KK too.

Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) was a well-known Bollywood singer who gave us many great and melodious songs. He passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata after reportedly suffering from a heart-attack.

He was performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata and was brought dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute. The singer’s loss will be felt tremendously, not just by the music industry but also his fans who were fond of the music he created.

The singer has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, among other languages. He gave us songs like, Dil Ibaadat, Aankhon Mein teri, Khuda Jaane among many other hits. The loss of such a great artist will be deeply felt.

Credits: Times Of India