Sad Demise! Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with another story for its viewers. A sad news has surfaced right now that veteran actress Nilu Kohli lost her husband.

Also read: Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive

Nilu Kohli, whom we have seen in projects like Housefull 2, Patiala House, Hindi Medium, lost her husband today. As per reports, Harminder was healthy and even visited the Gurudwara this afternoon.

After returning, he went to the bathroom and that’s where their helper found him. Only the helper was present and he saw him in the bathroom, fallen unconscious and it was too late to take him to the hospital.

Nilu’s best friend Vandana reportedly talked to another portal about the incident that happened around 1:30 pm this afternoon. The helper was present at home, preparing lunch and waiting for Harminder to return from the bathroom so he could serve lunch.

However, since a lot of time had passed so he checked the bedroom. Not finding him there, he checked the bathroom which was unlocked. Her friend also informed that while Harminder had diabetes, he was in good health and everything happened suddenly.

This Sunday, the last rites of Harminder Singh Kohli will be held as they await his son’s return into town.

Also read: Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it’s just a gimmick?

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Credits: India Times, Navbharat Times