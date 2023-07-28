SAD! Disha Patani’s recent outing makes netizens wonder ‘Why she is upset?’

MUMBAI :Disha Patani is one actress who is very friendly with the paparazzi and always smiles whenever she gets clicked. However, recently, when the actress was clicked by the paps she didn’t look quite happy and that has made her fans wonder why she is so upset.

A netizen commented, “Why she upset.” Another Instagram user wrote, “So sad.” One more netizen commented, “Always i feel She not really Happy from within.” Check out the video and the comments below…

Also Read: Trolled! “When was the last time we saw her as a lead”, netizens troll Disha Patani

What do you have to say about this video of Disha Patani? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about her movies, Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns which did an average business at the box office. The film also starred John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

Now, currently, Disha has three films lined up. She will be seen in Yodha, Kalki 2898 AD, and Kanguva. While Yodha is a Hindi film, Kalki 2898 AD is a Telugu movie and Kanguva is a Tamil film. However, both, Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva will be getting a pan-India release, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The teaser of both the pan-India movies was recently released, but Disha was not seen in it.

Talking about Yodha, the movie, which stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead, will release in December this year.

Also Read: What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.