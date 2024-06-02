Sad! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani mutually decide to part ways, deets inside

MUMBAI : Esha Deol stepped into the acting world with her debut movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also starred Aftaab Shivadasani and Sanjay Kapoor. The audience really loved her in the movie and the actress was even awarded for Best Female Debut for her performance.

After her successful performance in her debut movie, she went on to do movies like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yuva, Dhoom, Kaal, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, and No Entry among others.

However, the actress took a break after she got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and got back into acting with Ajay Devgn-starrer web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year.

The actress is loved by the audiences and people also like to see her posts on social media where they can get updates about Esha Deol’s personal life and upcoming projects.

The actress tied the knots with Bharat Takhtani in the year 2012 and has two daughters. However, it seems that after all these years now things are not going well in her married life.

As per Bombay Times, Esha and Bharat, in a joint statement said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected”

Earlier there were reports about Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani having some trouble in their marriage and now finally the couple has decided to part ways.

