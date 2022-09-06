Sad! Esha Gupta was advised to get injections to have a fairer skin colour

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta made her debut with 'Jannat 2' in 2012. She has made a shocking revelation about the difficulties she faced during her initial days of career in the film industry. The actress, who is currently seen in web-series 'Aashram 3', revealed that she was advised to get injections for fairer skin colour and even tried to find the price of such an injection at the time.

While talking about the same, Esha Gupta in an interview said, “At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost ₹9000. I won’t name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin.”

Esha's last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in Total Dhamaal and One Day Justice Delivered. Since then, she has worked in web shows including Nakaab and RejectX.

Her recent outing in Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram is also being praised. Directed by Prakash Jha, the web show also stars Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.

