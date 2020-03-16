Sad! Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly losing out on films after the ED accused the actress in money laundering case

MUMBAI: Ever since the Enforcement Directorate announced Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in the money laundering case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the actress is reportedly losing out on films following multiple summons.

However, a filmmaker was recently quoted saying as, “She (Jacqueline) had been losing work rapidly after the ED’s multiple summons. The recent films that she’s been seen in like Bachchan Pandey and Vikrant Rona were all old projects. No one is signing her for new films considering the uncertainty.”

Also Read: Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandez posts a cryptic note on after being accused by the ED in 200 crores money laundering caseA supplementary chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court on Wednesday. The chargesheet mentions Jacqueline as an accused.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of the 'Housefull 2' actor were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021, Jacqueline said she received gifts viz. 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned.

Jacqueline was last seen in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, 'Attack: Part 1' with John Abraham, and had a special song in ‘Vikrant Rona’. She has also signed Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh and ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Credit: The Free Press Journal