Sad! Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen picture of Sushant Singh Rajput eating Aloo Paratha with his late mom, netizens react “Rula Diya...”

MUMBAI: Mukesh Chhabra is a well known casting director of Bollywood. He had a great bond with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which he made evident recently when he shared a heartwarming picture of the later Kedarnath actor along with his late mother. He is seen eating Aloo Parathas made by Mukesh’s mom. Netizens got nostalgic seeing the picture.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform X, Mukesh wrote, “Found this picture mom and Sushant enjoying aloo parathas ! I am sure both of them must be enjoying now also Aaram se upper Beth Kar .”

Found this picture mom and Sushant enjoying aloo parathas ! I am sure both of them must be enjoying now also Aaram se upper Beth Kar #missingbothofthem #lifeisstrange #love #love pic.twitter.com/GwXBO7HZI2 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) September 27, 2023

Seeing the picture, many neizens and fans got emotional. One wrote, “Missing him. What a young talented human being and actor he was” another wrote, “I am sure buddy they would be, Rula diya”

Mukesh who directed Sushant in his last film Dil Bechara said in an earlier interview, “He said no to so many films just because of Paani. Logo ko laga ki woh star ban gaya hai toh issi liye he was acting arrogant, but he was genuinely happy and excited about the film. Everyone wants to work with Shekhar Kapur. I was there when he was confirmed for the film. Jaise bacche ko khilona mil jaata hai aur woh khush ho jaata hai, waise hi he was very happy after the news. Unfortunately, the film didn't happen.”

