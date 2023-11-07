What! Woman claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput, says “Mera Murder hua tha gale mein injection daal ke”, watch viral video

MUMBAI :Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it was abruptly cut short in 2020 when he was found dead in his home in Mumbai. The film industry was left in a deep state of shock at the demise of such a young, dashing and promising star that was gone in a flash. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara was a hit and his fans missed him during the release of the film.

Now, in a viral video, a woman who claims to be the late Chhichhore actor is heard saying, “Meri maa ka sharer hai ye. Apni maa ke shareer mein paida ho chuka hoon. Main Zinda hoon. Sushant Singh Rajput.” When asked what took place, she claimed, “Mera murder kiya tha, gale mein injection daal ke.” When asked who were the murderers, she said, “Mujhe kya pata. Mujhe maar diya tumne.”

Netizens reacted strongly to this video. One wrote, “She needs psychiatric help. Its sad that mentally ill patients get used as content so often in society.”Another wrote, “Famous hone ke liye log kitna gir sakte hai”, one commented, “Don’t know why nobody is believing her. Nothing is impossible.”

