What! Woman claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput, says “Mera Murder hua tha gale mein injection daal ke”, watch viral video

The actor’s last film Dil Bechara was a hit and his fans missed him during the release of the film. Now, in a viral video, a woman who claims to be the late Chhichhore actor
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 14:12
movie_image: 
watch viral video

MUMBAI :Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it was abruptly cut short in 2020 when he was found dead in his home in Mumbai. The film industry was left in a deep state of shock at the demise of such a young, dashing and promising star that was gone in a flash. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara was a hit and his fans missed him during the release of the film.

Also Read- Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

Now, in a viral video, a woman who claims to be the late Chhichhore actor is heard saying, “Meri maa ka sharer hai ye. Apni maa ke shareer mein paida ho chuka hoon. Main Zinda hoon. Sushant Singh Rajput.” When asked what took place, she claimed, “Mera murder kiya tha, gale mein injection daal ke.” When asked who were the murderers, she said, “Mujhe kya pata. Mujhe maar diya tumne.”

Netizens reacted strongly to this video. One wrote, “She needs psychiatric help. Its sad that mentally ill patients get used as content so often in society.”Another wrote, “Famous hone ke liye log kitna gir sakte hai”, one commented, “Don’t know why nobody is believing her. Nothing is impossible.”

Also Read- Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Did you know the actor’s hit ratio was much more than many other actors in the industry?


What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Koimoi

 

Kriti Sanon SSR Sushant Singh Rajput Blue Butterfly Films Bhediya Rhea Chakraborty Chhichhore Raabta production house Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 14:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. The actors got...
Wow! Get ready for a foot tapping track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jhumka to be out tomorrow
MUMBAI Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is indeed one of the much talked about movies of the year, the movie which...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pain and Sorrow! Ishaan opens up about his careless mother
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Reeva’s back story revealed, feels lost while chasing dreams and taking responsibilities
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Stree 2 starts rolling; is Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer inspired by THIS ghost story?
MUMBAI:  2018 release Stree was one of the best horror-comedies made in the Hindi film industry. Shraddha Kapoor,...
What! Woman claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput, says “Mera Murder hua tha gale mein injection daal ke”, watch viral video
MUMBAI :Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CujO5ILoVPZ/?u
Wow! Get ready for a foot tapping track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jhumka to be out tomorrow
Stree 2
Must Read! Stree 2 starts rolling; is Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer inspired by THIS ghost story?
Tum Kya Mile after 17 years
WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS: Karan Johar says he shot a song like Tum Kya Mile after 17 years
Yami Gautam starrer looks interesting
Intriguing! OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer looks interesting
her reaction melts hearts of netizens
What! Fan snatches phone from Rashmika Mandanna’s hand; her reaction melts hearts of netizens