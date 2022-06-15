Sad News! Bpraak and Meera lose their second child at the time of its birth

MUMBAI: Also read: Interesting! This is what Akshay Kumar had said he would do if Samrat Prithviraj is rejected by the audience

Bpraak, now a big name and a great singer in Bollywood is known for songs like Meri jaan Meri jaan, Mann bharreya and Fillhaal. The singer has worked diligently for the past many years and has managed to create a name for himself in the music industry.

A few months back, Bpraak and Meera Bachan had announced that they were pregnant with their second child and this news brought them much celebrations and spread immense joy and happiness around. But, today all those hearts were broken as another news spread over the internet that their newborn could’t survive.

The baby reportedly passed away at the time of birth and we are sure it must be a very difficult time for the parents who must’ve been so excited over embracing parenthood again. Bpraak shared this news with everyone with a very heavy heart and informed them about the sad demise of their little one. The singer still thanked the doctors for all their efforts and support and requested that everyone supports them and makes good to their wish for some privacy.

The note read, “With deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera and Bpraak.”

Many celebrities like Neeti Mohan, Gauahar Khan, Lisa Mishra came in support of the singer and commented their grief and support to the couple.

