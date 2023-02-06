Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 13:19
MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan became a huge hit at the box office. After Pathaan, the fans of the superstar were eagerly waiting for Jawan which was slated to release today (2nd June). But, a few weeks ago, it was announced that the movie has been postponed and it will now release on 7th September 2023.

Well, as today Jawan was slated to release, Shah Rukh Khan fans have got emotional because they didn’t get to see the film today. A fan tweeted, “In parallel universe today! FDFS #Jawan.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I'd be cheering on my FDFS of #Jawan rn today if it wasn't postponed.” A fan club of SRK tweeted, “If #Jawan had released today , we all would have been at the theatres.” Check out the tweets below...

Jawan’s postponement has surely hurt the fans of SRK who were eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screens again. But, reportedly, the makers are working on the VFX and that is the reason behind the delay in the release date.

Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang with Pathaan. Now, he has Jawan slated to release in September, and in December, Dunki is scheduled to hit the big screens. But, it will be interesting to see whether Dunki will get postponed or SRK will have two releases in a span of four months. Let’s wait and watch.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Pathaan Dunki Nayanthara Atlee Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Sunil Grover Movie News TellyChakkar
