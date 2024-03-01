Sad! Shreyas Talpade opens up about his near fatal heart attack, “I was clinically dead”; was told he kept asking for forgiveness from his wife

Shreyas underwent angioplasty but is now recuperating at home. The actor told a news portal that his heart stopped beating for a full 10 mins and was clinically dead.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 16:26
movie_image: 
Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI : Hindi film actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, faced a health crisis recently after completing the shoot of his film Welcome to the Jungle, in Mumbai. The 47-year-old actor, who spent the entire day working on the upcoming multi-starrer, complained of uneasiness upon returning home, prompting his wife to rush him to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West.

Also Read-Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scenes video that you shouldn’t miss

Shreyas underwent angioplasty but is now recuperating at home. The actor told a news portal that his heart stopped beating for a full 10 mins and was clinically dead. Speaking about the day he got the heart attack, he said, “Suddenly, I felt breathless and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes.”

He reached home and his wife Deepti rushed him to the hospital and he passed out on the way. The doctors told the actor that he smiled through the angioplasty and kept asking for forgiveness from his wife for putting her through so much trouble. The 47 year old urged people to not take their health for granted and keep getting regular health checkups. He concluded, “I’ve heard that post COVID, there have been many cases of healthy young people encountering heart issues.”

Deepti previously shared a health update on hubby Shreyas and said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

Also Read-Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress


 

Shreyas Talpade Deepti Talpade angioplasty Golmaal 3 Dor Om Shanti Om Iqbal Poster Boys Housefull 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 16:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the family week will take place in the Bigg Boss house
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best in the show...
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage
MUMBAI : Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding...
Sad! Shreyas Talpade opens up about his near fatal heart attack, “I was clinically dead”; was told he kept asking for forgiveness from his wife
MUMBAI : Hindi film actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, faced a health...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Varun leaks the video of Aaradhna sneaking out with Reyansh late at night
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mrunal Finds Shelter in Malhotra House, Stirring Up Tensions
MUMBAI : The narrative takes a dramatic turn in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si as the tumultuous relationship between Kunal...
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan hides his face as he arrives from his vacation; sister Shehnaaz makes a rare appearance, watch video
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to...
Recent Stories
Ira Khan
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ira Khan
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage
SRK
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan hides his face as he arrives from his vacation; sister Shehnaaz makes a rare appearance, watch video
Rasha Thadani
Kya Baat Hai! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan dating? The latest video seems to hint at it
Anjali Patil
OMG! Bollywood actress Anjali Patil falls prey to 'drugs in parcel' scam, Gets duped of Rs 5.79 Lakh
Palak Tiwari
Must Read! Orry reacts to showing his middle finger to Palak Tiwari, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologizing for?”
Ananya
Kya Baat Hai! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur look like a happy couple at a recent New Year bash; actor Aashiqui 2 co-star Shaad Randhawa shares unseen picture of the rumored love birds