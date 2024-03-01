Sad! Shreyas Talpade opens up about his near fatal heart attack, “I was clinically dead”; was told he kept asking for forgiveness from his wife

MUMBAI : Hindi film actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, faced a health crisis recently after completing the shoot of his film Welcome to the Jungle, in Mumbai. The 47-year-old actor, who spent the entire day working on the upcoming multi-starrer, complained of uneasiness upon returning home, prompting his wife to rush him to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West.

Also Read-Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scenes video that you shouldn’t miss

Shreyas underwent angioplasty but is now recuperating at home. The actor told a news portal that his heart stopped beating for a full 10 mins and was clinically dead. Speaking about the day he got the heart attack, he said, “Suddenly, I felt breathless and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes.”

He reached home and his wife Deepti rushed him to the hospital and he passed out on the way. The doctors told the actor that he smiled through the angioplasty and kept asking for forgiveness from his wife for putting her through so much trouble. The 47 year old urged people to not take their health for granted and keep getting regular health checkups. He concluded, “I’ve heard that post COVID, there have been many cases of healthy young people encountering heart issues.”

Deepti previously shared a health update on hubby Shreyas and said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

Also Read-Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress



