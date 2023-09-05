Salman Khan death threat: Wanted! Police on the lookout for man accused of sending death threat emails to actor

MUMBAI :Apart from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has been in the news lately for getting death threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening to kill Salman Khan. Reportedly, Bishnoi wants to kill Salman because of the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. He has demanded an apology from the actor.

A man named Goly Brar who sent the Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor death threats through email is now wanted by the cops. The email mentioned that if Salman hasn’t seen Lawrence’s previous interviews he must watch it and must meet Rohit and Goldy face to face, which the former will arrange.

Lookout notice has been issued against a man accused of sending an email threatening to kill actor Salman Khan in the name of Goldie Brar in the month of March: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

In June last year, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat through a letter that read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga”. This referred to Lawrence and his gang assassinating Punjabi musician and singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

