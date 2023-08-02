Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh in Jawan and more; here’s what the Khans are doing next

MUMBAI :It was said that the Khans’ era is coming to an end, but things have totally changed after the super success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The superstar made his comeback after a gap of four years, and the movie has been getting a great response.



Well, even if they give flops, their fans eagerly wait to know which will be their upcoming movies. So, today let’s look at the list of upcoming movies of the three Khans.



Salman Khan

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s next release will be Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Shehnaaz Gill, will release on Eid this year. Today, Salman took to social media to inform his fans that he has wrapped up the shooting of the film.



Tiger 3

After seeing Salman Khan as Tiger in Pathaan, moviegoers are now super excited about Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it will hit the big screens on Diwali 2023.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 / No Entry 2

While these films are not yet officially announced, Salman had stated that these projects are in development. We simply can’t wait to watch him in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and No Entry 2.

Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan

After Pathaan, SRK will next be seen in Jawan. The movie is being directed by Atlee and it also stars South’s Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead role. It will release in June this year.



Dunki

This year, Shah Rukh Khan will have three releases. After Pathaan and Jawan, he will be seen in Dunki which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

Aamir Khan

So, it is not yet announced which will be Aamir’s next film after Laal Singh Chaddha. There were reports that he might star in the Hindi remake of Spanish film Campeones. But, nothing has been officially announced. Reportedly, he has a cameo in his production venture Pritam Pyare.

