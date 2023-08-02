From Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan; here is the list of celebs who missed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

MUMBAI : The pictures of newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are floating all over the internet. They are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans. Sidharth and Kiara are undoubtedly looking beautiful together, and fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love towards the newlyweds.

The buzz of the marriage was much higher before. We could see many big names who made it to Jaisalmer. Both family and friends were spotted at the airport who came to attend the intimate wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Did you know that there were some names who were not a part of the wedding ceremony? Take a look.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Siddharth Malhotra made his debut along with actress Alia Bhatt in the movie ‘Student Of The Year’ along with Varun Dhawan. We have seen a great bond between the two over time, however, the actress was not a part of the evening wedding ceremony.



Varun Dhawan and Natasha

Varun Dhawan shared the screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in their debut movie ‘Student Of The Year. Over time, we have also seen their bond growing stronger, and we expected that Varun would be a part of the wedding ceremony, but he was missing from the ceremony.



Milap Zaveri

Milap Zaveri indeed shares a great bond with Siddharth Malhotra. Over time, we have seen the filmmaker sharing many pictures and posts in favour of the actor. We expected that he would be a part of the wedding, but even he was not there.

Salman Khan



Megastar Salman Khan shares a good bond with actress Kiara Advani. Over time, we have heard that the actor was the one who gave her the name Kiara Advani. When she was about to make her Bollywood debut, her real name was Alia, and not Kiara. But on Salman Khan’s suggestion, she changed her name to Kiara Advani. There are lots of reports that say that Kiara Advani and Salman Khan are good family friends as well.

Rohit Shetty

As we all know, Siddharth Malhotra is currently shooting for his digital debut with the series ‘Indian Police Force’, which is being directed by Rohit Shetty. We have seen many BTS pictures floating all over the internet, and we expected to see Rohit at his wedding as he currently shares a good bond with the director. But he was missing from the wedding celebration.



Well, these were some of the names from the Bollywood industry who were missing from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding ceremony. What are your views on this beautiful couple and the guest list of the wedding ceremony? Do let us know in the comments section below.

