Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid

MUMBAI: The year started with a banger as we got to see a lot of announcements. Now the year is starting to look better with a producer like Sajid Nadiadwala producing some big budget movies that seem like they will do great at the box office.

For one of the movies, he has teamed up with A. R. Murugadoss who is known for the superhit movie Ghajini starring Aamir Khan and Asin. The Sajid Nadiadwala produced movie will star Salman Khan. The titles of the movie is yet to be announced and that’s what has become a hot favourite topic amongst the fans.

Salman Khan is known to release his movie on Eid but this time it has become exceptional that Salman Khan fans will not get to see him on Eid. However, things don’t look really look so bad as Salman Khan and Eid are inseparable.

So as per reports, it is said that Salman Khan is going to make a major announcement, revealing the title of his upcoming movie which will be directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The announcement will surely be a major one and also most-awaited one. Meanwhile, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will take over the big screens this Eid.

Both the movies are expected to do great. Critic reviews for Maidaan also look really good. However, looking at the fan following of Salman Khan, it seems that the movie announcement will grab all the attention.

