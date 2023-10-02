Salman Khan’s Character Dheela or Kartik Aaryan’s Character Dheela 2.0, which song is the audience’sfavorite? View Poll Results

Kartik Aaryan has featured in the recreated version of Salman Khan’s song Character Dheela. TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked fans to pick their favorite, Character Dheela or Character Dheela 2.0, and the results are out.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 12:36
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: One of the biggest highlights of Ready was the song Character Dheela which featured Salman Khan and Zareen Khan. The movie was released in 2011, but people still remember it. Now, it has been recreated in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada. 

While Kartik’s dance moves have impressed his fans, netizens feel that the actor has failed to match the swag of Salman Khan. TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked fans to pick their favorite, Character Dheela or Character Dheela 2.0, and the results are out. 

Well, surely Salman Khan’s version is everyone’s favorite as Character Dheela has received 67% of votes, and Kartik’s Character Dheela 2.0 has got only 33% of votes. Check out the poll results below...

below...

If you haven’t voted on our Instagram, you can let us know in the comments below which version is your favorite.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role, and Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. The movie is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a blockbuster at the box office. 

In 2022, apart from Drishyam 2, no other remakes did well at the box office. So, now, all eyes are on Shehzada which is slated to release on 17th February 2023. The movie was earlier slated to release on 10th Feb, but the makers postponed it by a week. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Character dheela Kartik Aaryan Character Dheela 2.0 Shehzada Kriti Sanon Zareen Khan Manisha Koirala Movie News
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 12:36

