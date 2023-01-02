Is Salman Khan the reason behind the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan?

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has taken the box office by storm and it has broken many records. Of course, one of the reasons is Shah Rukh Khan and his comeback after four years, but one cannot also ignore that Salman Khan can also be a reason that Pathaan is doing wonders at the box office.

It is always a treat for the audiences to see Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together on the big screens, and in movies like Tubelight and Zero, they did cameos in each other’s films. However, Salman’s cameo in Pathaan has become the talk of the town from the day the film has been released.

The theatres are turning into stadiums when the two stars are coming together on the big screens. Also, the scene featuring them has been fantastically shot and directed. So, it won’t be wrong to give a small credit for Pathaan’s success to Salman as well.

YRF is making a spy universe with Pathaan (SRK), Tiger (Salman), and Kabir (War). While in Pathaan we got to see SRK and Salman together, reportedly, SRK also has a cameo in Tiger 3. We are sure after watching Pathaan, now people simply can’t wait to watch Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together on the big screens in Tiger 3.

Talking about the collection of Pathaan, the film has collected Rs. 330.25 crore in India which is excellent. The film has been doing well on weekdays as well, and it looks like by the end of this week it will reach the Rs. 400 crore club.

