Sanjay Dutt in Puspa 2? Is the actor the new favourite of south makers?

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt has been creating solid impression with his beautiful acting contribution across languages, no doubt he is one of the most loved followed actors we have in today's time, be a positive or negative characters the actor never failed to leave a solid mark and never ending impression in the hearts and Minds of the audience.

As we all know the actor has been seen in the south industry delivering some powerful negative characters and currently there are many reports which are saying that the actor will be also seen in the upcoming movie Pushpa 2, well there is no confirmation about the same but these are just reports which are floating all over the internet.

Well after the movie Pushpa 2 can we say that Sanjay Dutt is the new hot favourite of the south makers because earlier we have seen the actor in the movies like KGF chapter 2 where he played a powerful villain, later we have seen the actor in the movie Leo that had Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role, the actor once again played a powerful villain in the movie.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles

This news of the actor being the part of the movie Pushpa 2 once again has grabbed the attention of the fans and we can expect a powerful and crazy negative character coming from the side of the actor Sanjay Dutt. Indeed the south makers are presenting the actor in the best possible way and we got to see a different side of the actor in these movies.

What do you think is Sanjay Dutt the hot new favourite of the south makers and do you really want to see the actor in the upcoming movie Pushpa 2 that has Allu Arjun in the leading role, do let us know in the comment section below.

Pushpa 2 will be releasing on 15th August facing the direct clash with the movie Singam Again.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - ​​​​​​​Astonishing! Sanjay Dutt makes revelations about his past life, claims to be a king who murdered his wife and her lover