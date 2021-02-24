Sanjay Gupta applauds efforts of 'Mumbai Saga' team, shares teaser

MUMBAI: The last year has been tough for Bollywood with film shoots coming to complete halt during lockdown. filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recalls how the team of his upcoming film Mumbai Saga struggled against the odds and continued to work hard.

The filmmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday to applaud their efforts. He subsequently shared the teaser of the film.

"Will never forget 2020. A year full of fear & uncertainty. But what also makes it unforgettable is all the hard work Team Mumbai Saga put in. We worked tirelessly & relentlessly through it all. And today we will share the first glimpse with our audience for whom we did it all," posted the filmmaker.

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The film is slated to release on March 19.

