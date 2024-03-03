Sanjay Mishra: From dhaba to stardom

MUMBAI: Sanjay Mishra's journey to success in Bollywood is one of resilience and determination. Before entering the film industry, Mishra worked at a construction site and skipped school to earn a living. Despite facing challenges, he pursued his passion for acting and graduated from the prestigious National School of Drama in 1989.

Mishra's early career saw him in small roles in films and television shows, including a memorable part in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dil Se.." His breakthrough came with his role as Shukla in the popular sitcom "Office Office," where he showcased his comedic talents. He went on to star in several hit films like "Golmaal," "Dhamaal," and "Welcome," solidifying his place as a versatile actor.

However, personal tragedies, including the death of his father, led Mishra to take a break from Bollywood and work at a dhaba in Rishikesh. He took up odd jobs, including washing utensils, to make ends meet. Despite the hardships, Mishra remained determined to overcome his challenges.

A turning point in Mishra's life came when director Rohit Shetty reached out to him and offered him a role in "All The Best: Fun Unlimited." This marked Mishra's return to Bollywood and paved the way for more opportunities in the industry. He went on to deliver notable performances in films like "Jolly LLB," "Golmaal 3," and "Son of Sardaar," earning him acclaim for his comedic timing and versatility.

Recently, Mishra was seen in the Red Chillies production "Bhakshak," alongside Bhumi Pednekar, showcasing his continued relevance and talent in the industry. His journey serves as an inspiration to many aspiring actors, highlighting the importance of perseverance and belief in oneself to overcome obstacles and achieve success in Bollywood.

Credit: DNA