Sara Ali Khan channelizes her inner Jitendra in THIS super-adorable video

This time once again Sara Ali Khan has shared a video that is entertaining the fans. Sara Ali Khan has shared a ‘bts’ video on her Instagram profile.
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI : The Hindi movie audience has been going crazy watching the new generation of talents and one of the actresses from the recent times that has garnered a lot of attention is Sara Ali Khan. The actress has earned a lot of appreciation for her previous performances in movies like Simmba, Kedarnath, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and many more.

The actress is not just adored for her on-screen appearances but also for her off-set appearances when she is spotted by the paps after coming out from gym or event. Surely the actress has a strong online presence and keeps her fans updated.

This time once again Sara Ali Khan has shared a video that is entertaining the fans. Sara Ali Khan has shared a ‘bts’ video on her Instagram profile. The fans are loving the video and so we are here to show you the same. Take a look at the video below:

In the video we can see Sara Ali Khan playing Badminton but with a twist. Where we can see her playing Badminton in a retro style, we later see the realistic take. This will surely leave you with a smile on your face.

Recently, we got to see Sara Ali Khan in her baby brother Jeh’s birthday bash where she and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen being all cute with Jeh. Surely the people adored the pictures. On the work front, the actress will be seen in her upcoming projects Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.

