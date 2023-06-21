Satyaprem Ki Katha: What! Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate the popular song ‘Pasoori’ for the film

Now, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and lead actor Kartik Aryan are both going to surprise their fans with something special.
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: In the past few months, we have seen a few romantic-comedies, but a proper intense romantic musical is something moviegoers were waiting for. However, it looks like their wait will come to an end with SatyaPrem Ki Katha. SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, and the trailer of the film recently released, and fans have loved it.

Now, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and lead actor Kartik Aryan are both going to surprise their fans with something special. The duo are going to reprise the popular song ‘Pasoori’ for the film. A source close to the development said, “The shoot will take place tomorrow and it will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days. The set is being put up and the team is ready to unleash their final brahmastra in the release week. The song, Pasoori, is extremely popular in the digital world and the team is hoping to recreate the same magic.”

The film’s music is said to be the biggest highlight of the film. So far 3 songs of the films have been released and fans have loved them. A couple more will be unveiled in the next few days. The film is all set to release on 28th June. 

The trailer of the film has generated a lot of curiosity about the plot of the film, which has been kept under wraps.

How excited are you to listen to the Pasoori recreated version.

Tell us in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodhungama

 

 

 

 

