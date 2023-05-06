Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like an intense musical love story

MUMBAI :In the past few months, we have seen a few romantic-comedies, but a proper intense romantic musical is something moviegoers were waiting for. However, it looks like their wait will come to an end with SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, and the trailer of the film has been released. The trailer is quite good and keeps us hooked throughout for those 2 minutes 35 seconds.

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two looked good together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and even in SatyaPrem Ki Katha their jodi looks perfect.

While the trailer of the film doesn’t give out much about the movie, it just showcases that SPK will revolve around SatyaPrem and Katha who fall in love and get married. However, there will be something that will change between them and there will be a dramatic twist.

While the chemistry between Kartik and Kiara grabs the attention, one more thing that has impressed us in the trailer is the music. It looks like the movie will have some very good songs, some romantic and some dance numbers. The songs in the film are composed by Meet Bros, Tanishk Bagchi, Manan Bhardwaj, Payal Dev, and Rochak Kohli.

Kartik’s last release Shehzada failed to make a mark at the box office, but we can expect that with SatyaPrem Ki Katha the actor will bounce back. The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans who has earlier directed Marathi films, and with SPK he will make his Hindi film debut.

