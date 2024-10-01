Secretive! Pakistani actress Hania Aamir sparks internet frenzy with enchanting holiday snaps alongside mystery man; Know here who is?

Netizens from both countries questioned whether they were dating after seeing their smiling photos. It is said that the two ran into each other in Dubai. Her photos with an unknown man, who happens to be Haider Mustehsan, have now made news once again.
movie_image: 
Hania Aamir

MUMBAI: In December of last year, photos of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir with Bollywood rapper Badshah went viral online, making headlines. Netizens from both countries questioned whether they were dating after seeing their smiling photos. It is said that the two ran into each other in Dubai. Her photos with an unknown man, who happens to be Haider Mustehsan, have now made news once again.

(Also read: Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses)

Hania Aamir posted a picture of herself smiling and gazing at a boy with her arms around his neck on social media yesterday. The boy's face is hidden from sight. In addition to the pictures, she wrote, "jaise koi falak tu khili jae

har saans kyun yeh tarsaye

phool sawan tujhse sharmaen."

She shared a set of photos the day before, one of which showed a man's fingers touching her face. Internet users are curious about the man's identity. Here is the identity that has been disclosed after much speculation. Haider Mustehsan, the enigmatic man, is the brother of well-known singer Momina Mustehsan.

Haider Mustehsan also took to social media after Hania Aamir shared the photos, posting a beautiful photo with the comment, "Teri dhanak dil hila jaye, thorey kadam larkhara jaein." His side profile is visible in this photo, but the actress's hair hides her face.

The research comes to an end because Haider and Hania's clothing is identical in both photos. Netizens are still occupied with speculating as to whether the two are dating, still. A few others surmised that it was a PR gimmick of some sort. On the other hand, this has not yet received formal confirmation. The pair's social media posts are being closely monitored by online users.

Professionally speaking, Hania Aamir most recently starred opposite Wahaj Ali in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

(Also read: Whoa! Rapper Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir party together amid dating rumours; Check out PICs!)

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Pinkvilla

