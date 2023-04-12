Whoa! Rapper Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir party together amid dating rumours; Check out PICs!

MUMBAI: Rumors about the relationship between singer-rapper Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir have been in the news for a while. Recently, the couple was spotted together in Dubai, and numerous photos and videos of them having fun were posted on social media. The star shared a few photos and videos of herself and Badshah in a cafe and during their shopping outings. Fans are certain that the singer and Pakistani actor Hania are together because the actor shared images and videos of them together twice in as many days.

Hania and Badshah attended a party together, and she has posted several photos and videos of them. The hot beverage emoji was included in the actor's post.

A fun conversation between Badshah and Hania Aamir can be found in the post. One of the series' posts is a short video in which the actor, Badshah, is seen smiling behind the camera and says, “Mujhe nahin khelna. Main jaa rahi hun. Vaapas jaa rahi hun (I give up. I am going back)”.

A few friends joined the two as well. In another click, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was also seen. The posts have fueled rumors that they are dating, adding to the frenzy. Following the post, Badshah commented, “OJLE NU” and Hania responded, “@badboyshah never let this die.”

The actor posted another series of pictures with Badshah a few days ago, captioning them, "Kids went shopping." Badboy responded to it by writing, "Zaya." When Hania Aamir shared a mirror selfie on Saturday, her admirers shared their emotions in the comments section. A person wrote, “Day 69 of getting jealous from Badshah….” Another person wrote, “Badshah sa door rho tumhara badshah sirf ma hu.”

Actor Mrunal Thakur and Badshah were recently linked after photos of them holding hands during Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration surfaced. Over the weekend, Badshah real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia and Mrunal were spotted holding hands during Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration. However, the rapper posted a remark on his Instagram Stories referencing the rumors. He wrote, “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you as yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahin hai (it’s not like that).”

