Seen the party pictures of Nysa Devgan? Now check out the times that the star kid has raised the temperature with her hot looks

MUMBAI : The daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan is one of the most loved star kids from the Bollywood industry. She has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling looks and her pictures that are floating all over the internet. Recently, we have seen Nysa share some photos and videos from her New Year celebration party, which have been grabbing everyone’s attention and are setting the internet on fire.

We really cannot take our eyes off of these sizzling party pictures of Nysa Devgan. She definitely knows how to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans. Having said that, let us have a look at some of Nysa Devgan’s pictures that have raised the temperature all over the internet.



Nysa Devgan is definitely one of the major attractions coming from the Bollywood industry, and is one of the most talked about star kids in B-Town.

It is always a treat to watch Nysa Devgan in such pictures, and we look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures coming from her in the upcoming days.

