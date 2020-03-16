Sexy! When Nidhhi Agerwal set social media on fire with her hot looks

MUMBAI: Nidhhi Agerwal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. We have seen some amazing characters of hers across languages. She rules the hearts of millions not only with the acting craft but also with her looks.

She also sets major fashion and fitness goals. Fans always looks forward to her upcoming pictures and posts, which definitely set social media on fire. Having said that, today, let us have a look at some hot and sizzling pictures of Nidhhi Agerwal that have left fans awestruck.

Also read (Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess)

Looking at these pictures, we wont be wrong in saying that the actress definitely knows how to hit the right chord when it comes to defining hotness and cuteness at the same time. She definitely knows the mantra to attract fans with her sizzling looks, and we really cannot take our eyes off these pictures.

What are your views on these pictures of the actress? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Finally! Ananya Panday breaks her silence over breakup rumours with Ishan Khatter)